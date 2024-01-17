RU RU NG NG KE KE
Boxing News Today, 13:56
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Lennox Lewis commented on the bout between Joshua and Ngannou Getty

Former undisputed heavyweight world champion Lennox Lewis shared his thoughts on the upcoming fight between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou.

In a post on his social media platform (formerly Twitter), he mentioned that this fight wouldn't add anything substantial to Joshua's resume. According to Lewis, this match is not worthwhile and poses a significant risk for Joshua.

"Joshua should win, and when he does, what will he gain or learn beating someone on their second fight in the heavyweight division? If he loses, it’s an absolute catastrophe. The same was with Fury, and it nearly cost him everything," wrote Lewis.

In response to this comment, Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn replied. He stated that when the winner faces the victor of the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight for the undisputed championship, and if Joshua wins, Lewis will be pleased for him.

It's worth noting that the bout is scheduled for March 8, 2024. However, according to insider Mike Bohn, the fight might take place on Saturday, March 9, as they consider separating it from the UFC 299 event.

