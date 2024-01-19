Over 100 million. Bayer have revealed the price for their super talent

Attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz of Bayer has long been a target for the biggest football clubs in Europe. Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich have expressed interest in the young player.

According to Sport Bild, to secure Wirtz in the upcoming summer, any of these clubs will have to pay a substantial amount. Leverkusen aims to receive no less than 130 million euros for their star, and the final sum, including bonuses, could reach 150 million.

Earlier, the player's father, Hans-Joachim Wirtz, mentioned that the footballer has an agreement with Bayer, stating that he won't leave the club until the summer of 2025.

The current contract for the 20-year-old German with Bayer runs until the summer of 2027.

In the current season, Wirtz has scored 8 goals and provided 12 assists in 24 matches across all competitions. Bayer leads the Bundesliga table and remains the only team in the top 5 European leagues that hasn't suffered a defeat this season.