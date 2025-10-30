ES ES FR FR
Out since February. Lisandro Martínez returns to full training with the team

A comeback is near.
Lisandro Martínez suffered a serious injury in February 2025 and has spent months in recovery, but his return is now on the horizon.

Details: Manchester United have confirmed that centre-back Lisandro Martínez is back in full training with the squad. He is expected to return to action in November.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes has created 24 goal-scoring chances this season — the most in the Premier League. Moreover, since making his debut for Manchester United in February 2020, Fernandes has created more chances than any other player across Europe’s top five leagues, with an astonishing total of 562.

Reminder: Napoli are preparing a new offer for Manchester United’s 20-year-old central midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo.

