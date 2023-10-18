Ottawa - Washington, Detroit - Pittsburgh. NHL Game Previews

During the night from Wednesday to Thursday, there will be only two NHL games. The Ottawa Senators will host the Washington Capitals on their home ice, while the Pittsburgh Penguins will travel to face the Detroit Red Wings.

Ottawa - Washington

The home team started the new NHL season with two home victories over Philadelphia (5:2) and Tampa Bay (5:2). They also suffered a single away loss to Carolina (3:5). Washington has played two games in the new regular season. In the first match, they were soundly defeated by Pittsburgh (0:4) but secured a hard-fought shootout victory over Calgary.

The game is set to begin at 1:00 Central European Time and can be watched on RDS, SN, and MNMT channels.

Detroit - Pittsburgh

Both teams have started the season in an identical manner, with two wins and one loss in their first three games. Furthermore, both teams lost their season opener and then won two consecutive matches. Detroit defeated Columbus (4:0) and Tampa Bay (6:4) but lost to Carolina (3:4). Pittsburgh lost to Chicago (2:4) but secured victories against Washington (4:0) and Calgary (5:2).

The match between these teams is scheduled to start at 1:30 Central European Time and can be viewed on TVAS, TNT, and MAX channels.