Osimhen may not join the Premier League. A major club is interested in the Napoli star

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen's performance has caught the attention of many top clubs. The Nigerian himself has expressed a desire to play in the Premier League, but he is not only being pursued by clubs in England.

According to Tuttomercatoweb citing La Repubblica, Paris Saint-Germain is ready to enter the race for Osimhen and may offer Napoli €120 million in the summer. It is believed that the striker would be a replacement for Kylian Mbappé, who is reportedly preparing to move to Real Madrid.

Earlier reports indicated that Osimhen extended his contract with Napoli until the summer of 2026, with a release clause set at around €130 million.

It is also noted that PSG wanted to sign the Nigerian in July, but their offer of €110 million was rejected.