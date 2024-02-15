Osimhen failed to return to Napoli on time after the Africa Cup of Nations. The reason is known

Napoli forward and Nigerian national team player Victor Osimhen has yet to return to the Naples team's base following the Africa Cup of Nations.

According to Football Italia, his comeback to Naples did not take place on schedule due to the Nigerian's tardiness for the flight. The striker's participation in the upcoming match against Genoa (February 17th) is unlikely.

The 25-year-old forward has missed Napoli's last seven games due to his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations with the Nigerian national team.

The Super Eagles reached the final of the continental tournament, where they were defeated by Ivory Coast (1:2) on February 11th. Osimhen participated in all 7 matches at the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 but scored only 1 goal.

In the current season, the Nigerian has scored eight goals in 18 matches for Napoli. The Transfermarkt portal values the forward at €110 million.

Napoli currently sits in ninth place in Serie A after last year's championship win.