Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 13, 2025

In the MTN8 final, Orlando Pirates will face Stellenbosch, and Dailysports brings you all the details on where and when to watch the match.

Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch: What you need to know about the match

Orlando Pirates have reached the MTN8 final for the fourth year running and now have the chance to claim a fourth consecutive title. On their way to the decider, the Buccaneers defeated Polokwane City 2–0 and edged Mamelodi Sundowns in a penalty shootout in the semifinals. For the second straight year, they will meet Stellenbosch in the final. In total, Orlando Pirates boast 13 MTN8 titles, just two shy of the all-time leaders, Kaizer Chiefs.

Stellenbosch, meanwhile, get another shot at silverware and the chance to avenge last year’s loss to Pirates. Their campaign began with a dramatic 3–2 extra-time victory over AmaZulu before they dispatched Sekhukhune 3–1 on aggregate in the semifinals. Stellenbosch have never lifted the MTN8 trophy, making this a golden opportunity to capture the first major title in the club’s history.

Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch: When and where is the match?

The MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch will take place on Saturday, September 13, kicking off at 18:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 09:00

New York 12:00

Panama 12:00

Toronto 12:00

Port of Spain 13:00

London 17:00

Yaoundé 18:00

Abuja 18:00

Cape Town 23:00

New Delhi 21:30

Sydney 02:00

Kiribati 04:00

Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch: Where to watch the match online?

SuperSportTV is the official broadcaster of MTN8 2025, meaning fans can follow all the action of the final live on the platform.