Orlando Pirates vs Pafos: kick-off time, how to watch, live stream - July 13, 2025

Today, Orlando Pirates will play their second friendly match during their training camp in Spain. The Buccaneers' opponents will be Cyprus' Pafos. Find out where to watch the match and get a few more key details below.

Orlando Pirates vs Pafos

The Buccaneers are stepping onto the pitch for the second time in just three days: their first fixture against Bolton ended in a 0-2 defeat to the English side.

For Pafos, this will be their third pre-season outing. The Cypriot team drew 2-2 with Wimbledon and narrowly edged out Leyton Orient with a 1-1 result.

Orlando Pirates vs Pafos: when and where is the match

The friendly between Orlando Pirates and Pafos will take place on July 13 at 11:00 Central European Time.

Kick-off times around the world:

Los Angeles 02:00

New York 05:00

Panama 05:00

Toronto 05:00

Port of Spain 06:00

London 10:00

Yaoundé 11:00

Abuja 11:00

Cape Town 12:00

New Delhi 15:30

Sydney 21:00

Kiribati 22:00

Orlando Pirates vs Pafos: where to watch the match

The match will be streamed live on the official Orlando Pirates YouTube channel and SuperSportTV, giving fans the chance to catch their team's third pre-season fixture.

Note: Due to broadcasting rights restrictions, the stream may not be available in your country.

