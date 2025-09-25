Orlando Pirates legend motivates loaned defender

Lebogang Mokoena sends message to Tshepho Mashiloane

Orlando Pirates defender Tshepho Mashiloane has left the Buccaneers after just two months with the club.

The 23-year-old right back, who was signed from Baroka FC, has been loaned to Sekhukhune United after playing twice for Orlando Pirates.

The club's former winger, Mokoena, has reacted with encouraging words: “Look, this is just a message to him. ‘Pirates didn’t sign you by mistake; they signed you because you are a quality player.

“Additionally, the people who support and love the club want to see their players doing well and contributing to the club.

“There’s Deano Van Rooyen, [Thabiso] Lebitso, and him while he was there. So he must just hang in there, be patient, and remember why Orlando Pirates signed you," Mokoena added.



