Orlando City Files Formal Complaint Over Officiating in Leagues Cup Semifinal

Orlando City has filed a formal complaint to Leagues Cup organizers regarding the officiating in its 3-1 semifinal defeat to Inter Miami, WESH 2 reported. The Aug. 27 match in Fort Lauderdale was marred by controversial decisions, including a second-half penalty call that led to David Brekalo’s dismissal.

The tension escalated after the final whistle when captain Robin Jansson was shown a straight red card for allegedly insulting match officials. Orlando appealed the suspension, but the tournament’s disciplinary committee upheld the sanction.

A team spokesperson confirmed that the complaint was acknowledged by Leagues Cup officials, though no further response has been issued. Orlando wrapped up its tournament run with a 2-1 loss to the LA Galaxy in the third-place match.

The final saw Seattle Sounders defeat Inter Miami 3-0 at Lumen Field. That game also ended in controversy after a post-match melee involving players from both sides, with footage capturing Luis Suárez appearing to spit toward a Sounders staff member.

