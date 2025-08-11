Orlando City Emerging as a True Threat to Inter Miami

According to AS.com, Orlando City has reinforced its status as one of Inter Miami’s toughest opponents in the race for the MLS Cup. Under coach Óscar Pareja, the Lions have beaten the Herons twice this season, scoring seven goals in just those two matches. Even with Lionel Messi on the pitch earlier this year, Miami fell 3-0 to their in-state rivals.

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano did not mince words after the 4-1 loss on Sunday night. “Only one team showed up today. They beat us from the first minute. If we want to compete, this is not the way,” he admitted in his post-match remarks. Missing Messi in this most recent clash exposed further vulnerabilities in the squad.

Orlando’s danger lies not only in their stats but also in their balanced roster. Luis Muriel has scored five goals in his last two games, while Martín Ojeda and Mario Pasalic have combined to form an attacking trio with 33 goals between them. The team’s 50 goals in the league place them alongside Inter Miami and San Diego FC as the most prolific offenses in MLS.

Defensively, they boast the reliability of Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, whose international pedigree adds stability. Having reached last season’s Eastern Conference final, Orlando City appears determined to take the next step and challenge Miami’s supremacy in the East, positioning themselves as genuine title contenders.