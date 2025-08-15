Opponents for Cristiano Ronaldo! The results of the AFCLTwo 2025/26 group stage draw are in

Highly competitive groups.

Details: The group stage draw for the 2025/26 AFCL Two season took place today in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

A total of 32 teams will compete in the tournament—16 from the East Region and 16 from the West Region. All have been divided into eight groups, with the action kicking off on September 16.

Here is the full group lineup:

Group A:

Al Wasl FC (UAE).

Esteghlal FC (IRN).

Al Muharraq SC (BHR).

Al Wehdat (JOR).

Group B:

Al Ahli SC (QAT).

PFC Andijon (UZB).

FC Arkadag (TKM).

Al Khaldiya SC (BHR).

Group C:

Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC (IRN).

Al Hussein (JOR).

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (IND).

Ahal FC (TKM).

Group D:

Al Nassr Club (KSA).

Al Zawraa SC (IRQ).

FC Istiklol (TJK).

FC Goa (IND).

Group D:

Al Nassr Club (KSA).

Al Zawraa SC (IRQ).

FC Istiklol (TJK).

FC Goa (IND).

Group F:

Gamba Osaka (JPN).

Nam Dinh FC (VIE).

Ratchaburi FC (THA).

Eastern FC (HKG).

Group G:

Bangkok United (THA).

Selangor FC (MAS).

Lion City Sailors FC (SGP).

Persib Bandung (IDN).

Group H:

FC Pohang Steelers (KOR).

BG Pathum United (THA).

Kaya FC-Iloilo (PHI).

Tampines Rovers FC (SGP).

The Group Stage is scheduled to conclude on December 24, 2025 before moving into the Round of 16 between February 10-19, 2026. The Quarter-finals and Semi-finals are set for March 3-12 and April 7-15 respectively, with the Final pencilled in for May 16, 2026.

𝘿𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝘼𝙧𝙚 𝙎𝙚𝙩 𝙏𝙤 𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙙𝙚



The #ACLTwo Group Stage Draw reveals the path towards supremacy for 3️⃣2️⃣ sides! pic.twitter.com/PIX3gSIjFp — #ACLElite | #ACLTwo (@TheAFCCL) August 15, 2025

Reminder: Ronaldo wants to see two Real Madrid stars at Al-Nassr. What are the players' plans?