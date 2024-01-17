Ons Jabeur lost to her 16-year-old opponent in an hour and left the Aus Open

Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur has been eliminated in the second round at the first Major of 2024. The Australian Open number four lost in less than an hour to 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who is not representing any country at this tournament.

The first set lasted just 20 minutes - and ended with a clean win for Andreeva. The second set was more competitive, but Jabeur still lost two games on her own serve and had no answer on anyone else's, losing the match in 56 minutes.

Ons Jabeur, 29, has played three Grand Slam finals, but lost three times: at Wimbledon 2022 to Elena Rybakina, at the US Open 2022 to Iga Świątek and at Wimbledon 2023 to Markéta Vondroušová. At the Australian Open, the tennis player reached only the quarter-finals.

We would like to add that Jabeur is the second tennis player from the top-10 of the WTA women's ranking who has already finished her appearances at the Aus Open. Markéta Vondroušová was eliminated in the first round.

Ons Jabeur - Mirra Andreeva 0:6, 2:6