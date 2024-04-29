Only the second time this year. Nadal defeated Cachin and advanced to the 1/4 of the Madrid Masters

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal has advanced to the quarterfinals of the prestigious ATP Masters tournament in Madrid. In the fourth-round match on the iconic surface, the legendary Rafa overcame the resistance of Argentine Pedro Cachin.

The first set on the court didn't present much of a challenge, but in the second set, it went all the way to a tiebreak, where Cachin emerged victorious. Nadal managed to snatch the victory only in the tense third set, with the match lasting over three hours.

ATP Masters. Madrid. Clay court. Round 4

Rafael Nadal (Spain, 512) - Pedro Cachin (Argentina, 91) - 6:1, 6:7 (5:7), 6:3.

Nadal's opponent in the quarterfinals will be Czech representative Jiri Lehecka. It's worth noting that this will only be the second quarterfinal for the Spaniard in ATP tournaments this year. In early January, Rafa lost at a similar stage to Jordan Thompson. It's worth mentioning that Nadal has spent most of his time sidelined due to injuries that have been plaguing him lately.