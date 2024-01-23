Only Barry is ahead of him. Milner has moved into second place for the most games in the EPL

Midfielder Brighton's James Milner has etched his name anew in the history of the Premier League, featuring in the starting lineup for yesterday's match against Wolverhampton (0:0).

This game marked Milner's 633rd appearance in his Premier League career, surpassing Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs and claiming the second spot for the most appearances in the league's history.

The leader in this category remains former midfielder Gareth Barry, who played for Manchester City, Aston Villa, Everton, and West Bromwich Albion, accumulating 653 appearances in the Premier League.

The 2nd most appearances in Premier League history ✊



Congratulations on another landmark, @JamesMilner! pic.twitter.com/d5EBYNRwnh — Premier League (@premierleague) January 22, 2024

Milner made his Premier League debut in 2002 for his hometown club Leeds. Since then, he has played for Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Liverpool. Last summer, the 38-year-old midfielder signed a contract with Brighton.

In the current season, Milner has featured in 14 league matches, contributing with 2 assists.