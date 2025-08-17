Only Athletic! Aymeric Laporte wants a return to Europe

Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte has informed Al Nassr of his desire to return to Europe. His sole target: Athletic Bilbao.

Details: According to Italian insider Fabrizio Romano, the 31-year-old Al Nassr centre-back has told the club's management he wants to rejoin Athletic. Laporte has already turned down offers from several other clubs and is now waiting for the teams to agree on his transfer. However, personal terms with the Basque side are yet to be finalized.

Aymeric Laporte played for Athletic from 2012 to 2018 before moving to Manchester City for €65 million. During his time with the Basque club, he made 222 appearances, scored 10 goals, and provided 6 assists.

Last season, Laporte featured in 30 matches for Al Nassr across all competitions, netting five goals. Transfermarkt currently values the defender at €15 million.



