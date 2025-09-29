“One of the most painful experiences.” Formula 1 legend’s dog has passed away

Sad news from Hamilton.

Recently, Lewis Hamilton’s dog fell ill and was taken to hospital. Unfortunately, heartbreaking news has now arrived from the British driver.

Details: Hamilton himself confirmed that his dog, Roscoe, has died. He made the decision to put him to sleep after several days of struggle. According to Lewis, it was one of the hardest experiences of his life.

Quote: “After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe. He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend. Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together. Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have. It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet. Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return. Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel. He died on Sunday evening, 28th September in my arms,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram.

Reminder: Hamilton bought Roscoe in 2013. The dog was 12 years old and had become a true star in the Formula 1 world. Roscoe even appeared in the latest Formula 1 film alongside Brad Pitt. On top of that, he built a successful modeling career, reportedly earning several hundred dollars a day.