“Pray for him.” Lewis Hamilton shares worrying news about his dog Roscoe
Lewis Hamilton is enduring a lackluster season with Ferrari, but troubling news has emerged from his personal life.
Details: In his Instagram story, Hamilton revealed that his dog Roscoe had been taken to a clinic. He asked fans to pray for his beloved pet, admitting that the last few hours had been extremely difficult.
Quote: “It’s been a scary few hours, please keep Roscoe in your thoughts and pray for him,” Lewis wrote in his story.
Hamilton bought Roscoe in 2013. The dog is now 12 years old and a true star in the Formula 1 world. Roscoe even appeared in the latest F1 film alongside Brad Pitt. On top of that, he has built a successful modeling career, reportedly earning several hundred dollars a day.
