“Pray for him.” Lewis Hamilton shares worrying news about his dog Roscoe

It doesn’t look very good.

Lewis Hamilton is enduring a lackluster season with Ferrari, but troubling news has emerged from his personal life.

Details: In his Instagram story, Hamilton revealed that his dog Roscoe had been taken to a clinic. He asked fans to pray for his beloved pet, admitting that the last few hours had been extremely difficult.

Quote: “It’s been a scary few hours, please keep Roscoe in your thoughts and pray for him,” Lewis wrote in his story.

Lewis Hamilton asks for prayers for his dog, Roscoe, via Instagram:



“It's been a scary few hours, everyone please keep Roscoe in your thoughts and prayers.” pic.twitter.com/IBczm7nVXO — deni (@fiagirly) September 24, 2025

Hamilton bought Roscoe in 2013. The dog is now 12 years old and a true star in the Formula 1 world. Roscoe even appeared in the latest F1 film alongside Brad Pitt. On top of that, he has built a successful modeling career, reportedly earning several hundred dollars a day.

