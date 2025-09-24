Romance. Carlos Sainz shares touching photo with his beloved

Watching the sunset together

Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz is enjoying some well-deserved rest after his stellar performance at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The driver took to Instagram to share a romantic photo from a date with his girlfriend.

Sainz posted a picture showing his silhouette alongside Rebecca Donaldson reflected in a glass door. Judging by the setting, the couple were on a yacht, bidding farewell to the day as the sun set over the sea.

It's worth noting that Sainz and Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson have been together since 2023. The couple frequently appears together both on social media and in paparazzi shots. Rebecca is also a regular at Grand Prix events, cheering on her partner during the races.

Just as a reminder, last weekend Carlos Sainz reached the podium for the first time this season, finishing third at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Notably, for the Spanish Williams driver, the result in Baku was his best performance of the current championship.