Friends reunited. Carlos Sainz took a road trip to Italy with Charles Leclerc

Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz and his friend and former Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc took a road trip together to Italy following the Grand Prix in Baku. Sainz shared a post about their adventure on his Instagram page.

Sainz posted photos and videos from the trip with Leclerc, captioning them: “An eventful end to an eventful weekend in Baku.”

It's worth noting that Carlos Sainz achieved his best result of the current season at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, finishing third in the race. Meanwhile, the weekend didn't go as well for Charles Leclerc — he crossed the line in ninth place.

As a reminder, from 2021 to 2024, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc raced together at Ferrari, forging a strong friendship during their time as teammates.

Carlos Sainz on his relationship with Charles Leclerc ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QBi0DnTLLT — Autosport (@autosport) November 29, 2024

This season, Leclerc, who remains a Ferrari driver, currently sits fifth in the Formula 1 championship standings. He has climbed onto the podium five times so far this year. Sainz, who now drives for Williams, is currently twelfth in the overall standings.