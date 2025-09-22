Franco Colapinto congratulates Williams and Carlos Sainz on their Azerbaijan Grand Prix success

Happy for his former team

Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto expressed his delight for fellow driver Carlos Sainz, who managed to secure a podium finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Argentine took to the Williams driver's Instagram page to leave a comment congratulating him on the achievement.

Franco wrote under one of Sainz's posts: “So well deserved guys, very happy for you team :)👏”.

It's worth noting that Colapinto's congratulations to the Williams driver were especially heartfelt. Last season, the Argentine raced in the Grand Prix events as part of the Williams team, making his Formula 1 debut with them.

As a reminder, Carlos Sainz finished third in the Baku race, while Franco Colapinto once again struggled to find success. The Argentine crossed the line in last place, 19th, a lap down from the winner.

Additionally, Franco Colapinto remains the only driver this season yet to score a single point in the Grand Prix rounds.