Finally! Carlos Sainz reacts to his podium finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

First time this season

Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz has reached the podium for the first time this season at a Grand Prix event. The driver shared his excitement about this milestone on his Instagram page.

Sainz posted photos celebrating his third-place finish in the race and added an emotional caption.

“What a feeling! 🤩 Amazing podium here in Baku! We kept pushing through ups and downs and this makes it all worth it. Thanks to the whole team and all our fans, this is just the beginning. Vamos! 💪🏻”

It's worth noting that Carlos Sainz achieved his best result of the current season at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, securing third place. The Spaniard also made his first podium appearance of the year.

After this successful race, he climbed to 12th place in the Formula 1 championship standings. The Williams driver now has 31 points to his name.

For the record, Max Verstappen of Red Bull won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, while George Russell of Mercedes claimed second place.