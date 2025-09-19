Franco Colapinto and Pierre Gasly faced off in an entertaining head-to-head game

Tried to guess the football players

Alpine drivers Franco Colapinto and Pierre Gasly took part in a fun challenge where they tried to guess footballers based on clues. The video was posted on Alpine’s official Instagram page.

In the video, Gasly and Colapinto try to identify footballers by the clubs they have played for. Given the drivers’ nationalities, the footballers selected for the game were Argentinians and Frenchmen.

Among the footballers featured were Leo Messi, Gabriel Batistuta, Hugo Lloris, Kylian Mbappé, and Diego Maradona, among others.

As a reminder, Colapinto and Gasly are gearing up for the start of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which takes place this weekend. Both drivers have struggled to make a significant impact this season.

Colapinto has yet to score a single point and sits at the bottom of the standings, while Gasly, with 20 points, currently holds 14th place. In the Constructors’ Championship, Alpine, also on 20 points, finds itself in last position.