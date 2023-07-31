RU RU
Main News One of the leaders of Newcastle moved to Al-Ahly from Saudi Arabia

One of the leaders of Newcastle moved to Al-Ahly from Saudi Arabia

Football news Today, 06:10
One of the leaders of Newcastle moved to Al-Ahly from Saudi Arabia Photo: Al-Ahly Twitter/Author Unknown

The press service of Al-Ahli from Saudi Arabia has officially announced the signing of French forward Allan Saint-Maximin from Newcastle United.

According to the source, the Saudi club paid €27.2 million for the footballer, with the possibility of additional payments through bonuses. The Frenchman has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2026.

Saint-Maximin, 26 years old, has been playing for Newcastle United since 2019 when he transferred from Nice. The transfer fee at the time was €18 million. He has played a total of 124 matches for Newcastle United in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing 21 assists. Prior to his time at Newcastle, he also played for Saint-Etienne, Monaco, Hannover 96, and Bastia.

From 2016 to 2019, Saint-Maximin represented the French U21 national team. He played a total of seven matches for the French team, without scoring any goals or providing any assists.

It is worth mentioning that in the previous season, Newcastle United finished in fourth place in the English Premier League (APL), earning them the right to play in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/2024 season.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Newcastle Al Ahli Premier League England Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 05:30 PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe
Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship Football news Yesterday, 13:36 Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship
Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club Football news Yesterday, 09:41 Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club
Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match Football news Yesterday, 06:24 Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match
Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad Football news 27 july 2023, 17:07 Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad
AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker Football news 27 july 2023, 12:10 AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:10 One of the leaders of Newcastle moved to Al-Ahly from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 05:30 PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 04:50 Neymar may have had a sexual relationship with a man Football news Today, 04:15 Mbappe and Liverpool: new details revealed Football news Today, 04:00 Chelsea close to signing France defender Football news Today, 03:12 Mbappe interested in another top club: negotiations are already underway Football news Today, 03:00 Benfica lost against Dutch champions Football news Today, 01:00 Dynamo Kyiv - Minai - 4:1 (video review) Football news Yesterday, 13:36 Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship Football news Yesterday, 12:50 Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing talented Bayern striker
Sport Predictions
Football Today Aarhus vs Nordsjaelland predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football Today Malmo FF vs Varnamo predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football Today Sirius vs AIK: predictions and betting tips on the Allsvenskan match on July 31, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Panathinaikos vs Dnipro-1 predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Olimpia Ljubljana vs Ludogorets predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 BATE vs Aris Limassol: predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Goias vs Gremio predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023