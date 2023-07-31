One of the leaders of Newcastle moved to Al-Ahly from Saudi Arabia

The press service of Al-Ahli from Saudi Arabia has officially announced the signing of French forward Allan Saint-Maximin from Newcastle United.

According to the source, the Saudi club paid €27.2 million for the footballer, with the possibility of additional payments through bonuses. The Frenchman has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2026.

Saint-Maximin, 26 years old, has been playing for Newcastle United since 2019 when he transferred from Nice. The transfer fee at the time was €18 million. He has played a total of 124 matches for Newcastle United in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing 21 assists. Prior to his time at Newcastle, he also played for Saint-Etienne, Monaco, Hannover 96, and Bastia.

From 2016 to 2019, Saint-Maximin represented the French U21 national team. He played a total of seven matches for the French team, without scoring any goals or providing any assists.

It is worth mentioning that in the previous season, Newcastle United finished in fourth place in the English Premier League (APL), earning them the right to play in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/2024 season.