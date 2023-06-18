One of the leaders of Arsenal wants to leave the club

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, who plays for London's Arsenal, wants to change clubs in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the player is currently in negotiations with some top European clubs. Partey's contract with Arsenal is valid until the summer of 2025, so the club will demand a significant fee for his transfer.

Partey joined Arsenal in October 2020 from Atletico Madrid for a transfer fee of 50 million euros. In the current season, he has played 40 matches in all competitions and scored three goals.