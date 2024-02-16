One of the best left-backs in the world. Bayern has decided on a replacement for Davies

Bayern Munich has already identified a replacement for their primary left-back Alphonso Davies, who has garnered interest from Real Madrid.

As reported by Christian Falk, Bayern's management is considering Milan's main left-back, Theo Hernandez, as an alternative to Davies. The club believes that the Frenchman possesses the qualities necessary for the German champions to achieve success.

However, Bayern's priority is to retain Davies in their squad. The Munich-based team remains hopeful of extending his contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Before joining Milan, Theo Hernandez played for Real Madrid, Atletico, Alaves, and Real Sociedad. In the current season, the French national team defender has notched up 4 goals and 7 assists in 30 matches across all competitions. In total, he has played 197 games for the Rossoneri, scoring 28 goals and providing 35 assists.

To recall, Bayern Munich suffered a defeat against Lazio (0-1) in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Prior to that, Bayern lost to Bayer Leverkusen (0-3) in the Bundesliga, trailing behind by 5 points in the league standings.