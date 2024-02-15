Real Madrid has reached an agreement for a contract with the full-back from Bayern Munich

Real Madrid has reached an agreement for a contract with Bayern Munich's full-back Alphonso Davies, as reported by Relevo.

It is reported that the Madrid side has already reached an agreement with the 23-year-old Canadian player for an individual contract. However, the final decision lies with Bayern Munich, who must approve the transfer and set Davies' price.

In the dressing room of the royal club, there is confidence in Davies' transfer. However, the club's management believes that completing this transfer will not be easy. The hope that the deal can be closed now, rather than in the last year of his contract, is fueled by the fact that Alphonso has rejected offers to extend his contract with Bayern on several occasions.

Alphonso Davies moved to Bayern Munich in 2019 from Vancouver for €14 million. His current market value on Transfermarkt is €70 million.

As a reminder, Lazio narrowly defeated Bayern Munich 1-0 at home in the Champions League last 16.