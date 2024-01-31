One of Portugal's biggest talents is on his way to the Premier League

Young forward Rodrigo Ribeiro from Lisbon's Sporting is joining Nottingham Forest on a loan basis, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

The clubs have reached a complete agreement on the loan until the end of the season, with a purchase option set at 12-13 million euros. The 18-year-old forward has already traveled to England for a medical examination.

Rodrigo Ribeiro is considered one of the greatest talents in Portuguese football. He has played 16 matches and scored 7 goals for the U-19 national team.

This teenager has appeared in 7 matches for Sporting, scoring 2 goals, and provided 1 assist in 10 games in the third division for the club's youth team.

Today, it was also announced that Nottingham Forest will also loan American midfielder Giovanni Reyna from Borussia Dortmund. Fabrizio Romano reports that the club will sign a new goalkeeper before the close of the transfer window, but the name is not specified.