Borussia Dortmund midfielder will undergo a medical examination at the Premier League club

Attacking midfielder Giovanni Reyna of Borussia Dortmund is moving to Nottingham Forest on a loan basis, as reported by insider Florian Plettenberg.

The 21-year-old player for the United States national team has already departed from Germany to England for a medical examination and contract signing. The loan arrangement will extend until the conclusion of the season, with Nottingham Forest holding an option to purchase for a sum ranging from 15 to 20 million euros.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Fiorentina also expressed interest in acquiring Reyna on loan, but the footballer opted for the English club.

Reyna is the fifth-youngest player in the history of Borussia Dortmund. He made his debut for the club at the age of 17 years, 2 months, and 5 days.

In the current Bundesliga season, Reyna has appeared in 11 matches but has not registered any goal contributions. In total, he has accumulated 17 goals and 16 assists in 121 games for Borussia Dortmund.