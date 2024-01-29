RU RU NG NG KE KE
Borussia Dortmund fans dedicated a banner to a dying fan

Football news Today, 02:21
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
The supporters of Borussia Dortmund, renowned for their vibrant banners and choreo, paid a poignant tribute to the memory of one of the club's fans from Marseille, who passed away earlier this month after a prolonged battle with

Prior to the match against Bochum (3:1), the ultras of Borussia Dortmund unfurled a banner on the legendary "Yellow Wall" tribune featuring an image of Marseille along with the inscription: "Always fought – never surrendered. You will forever reside in our hearts."

In recent away matches against Darmstadt (3:0) and Koln (4:0), Dortmund fans also displayed smaller banners bearing the same words.

Following yesterday's triumph, Edin Terzić's team reclaimed the fourth position, surpassing RB Leipzig.

On February 2nd, Borussia Dortmund will play away against Heidenheim.

