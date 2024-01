Один из наибольших талантов Португалии едет в АПЛ

🚨🌳 More on Rodrigo Ribeiro #NFFC exclusive story.



Deal agreed between Nottingham Forest and Sporting on loan with buy option.



Buy option structure being finalised but around €12/13m.



Medical booked for Rodrigo.



↪️ Forest will also sign Gio Reyna + new GK.



Here we go ✨🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/AUZveMnz8f

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2024