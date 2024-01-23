Newcastle could sell Paraguay forward due to financial fair-play issues

The rules of profit and sustainability, which have already affected Everton and Nottingham Forest, may force Newcastle to sell one of their players.

According to Sky Sports, Miguel Almiron could leave the Magpies in the current transfer window, and negotiations are underway between his club and Saudi club Al-Shabab.

At the same time, the departure of Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson is almost ruled out. Newcastle had previously rejected Bayern Munich's initial offer for Trippier and Atletico Madrid's request for Wilson.

If Almiron is sold, Newcastle will be in the market for a new midfielder. The 29-year-old winger himself has expressed his consent to move to Saudi Arabia. In the current season, Almiron has participated in 31 Newcastle matches, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

In January 2023, he extended his contract with the Magpies, and the current agreement is valid until the summer of 2026. Transfermarkt values Almiron at 30 million euros.