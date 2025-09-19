RU RU ES ES FR FR
Once Caldas to Field Alternate Squad in Visit to Struggling América de Cali

Football news Today, 16:40
América de Cali hosts Once Caldas this Friday at Estadio Pascual Guerrero in Matchday 12 of the Liga BetPlay II 2025, with kickoff scheduled for 8:10 p.m., according to La Patria. Both teams enter under pressure but with different priorities. América sits at the bottom of the standings, while Once Caldas remains within striking distance of the playoff spots.

The visitors arrive fresh off a 2-0 win over Independiente del Valle in Quito in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals. That victory boosted morale and strengthened their continental ambitions, but it also led coach Hernán Darío Herrera to rotate his squad for the league match in Cali.

Once Caldas currently has 13 points, three fewer than eighth-placed Independiente Santa Fe. While the league remains within reach, the club has placed more emphasis on the Sudamericana. Several young or less experienced players traveled, including Juan Camilo García and Santiago Cubides, along with Jorge Cardona, Juan Felipe Castaño, Esteban Beltrán and Felipe Gómez. Midfielder Kevin Tamayo will miss the match due to suspension.

América, meanwhile, is enduring a difficult campaign. The team is last in the table with only seven points and desperately needs a positive result to relieve pressure. Playing at home may offer a chance to rally supporters and end a poor run against an opponent focused on continental competition.

In Manizales, anticipation is already building for next week’s return leg against Independiente del Valle. The club reported that tickets in the North, West and East stands have sold out, underscoring the excitement surrounding Once Caldas’ international campaign.

