Once Caldas Fans and Players Hit by Tear Gas in Buenos Aires

According to Antena 2, Once Caldas’ traditional supporters’ rally in Buenos Aires was cut short after an intervention by Argentine police. The incident took place on Monday, August 18, just a day before their decisive Copa Sudamericana match against Huracán, as fans and players gathered outside the Sheraton Hotel to celebrate and cheer the squad.

The event, usually a festive tradition, turned tense when police ordered the crowd to clear the street, citing obstruction of traffic. When the group resisted, officers used tear gas that spread among supporters and affected several players, including Dayro Moreno, Michael Barrios and goalkeeper James Aguirre, who required immediate attention after experiencing eye and respiratory irritation.

The aggressive response drew criticism from the Colombian delegation, who viewed the police action as disproportionate and unnecessary, especially during an event with no violent precedents. The situation raised alarm about the possibility of players being unfit to compete in the crucial second leg.

Journalist Juan Esteban Londoño, who follows Once Caldas closely, later confirmed that after medical checks the entire squad was cleared to play. Despite the scare, the team will take the field at Tomás Adolfo Ducó Stadium looking to defend their narrow first-leg advantage and fight for a spot in the quarterfinals of the continental competition.