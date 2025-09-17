Once Caldas Aim for Continental Glory in Quito Against Independiente del Valle

Once Caldas will carry Colombian hopes in the Copa Sudamericana. The Manizales-based club is the country’s lone representative in international competition this season and will play the first leg of the quarterfinals against Independiente del Valle on Wednesday night. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. local time in Quito’s Banco Guayaquil Stadium and will be broadcast on ESPN and Disney+.

The Albos eliminated Argentina’s Huracán in the round of 16 and are now chasing another continental milestone, more than two decades after lifting the 2004 Copa Libertadores. For this tie, the squad welcomes back Robert Mejía, Efraín Navarro and Andrés Ibargüen, players absent from earlier stages. But head coach Hernán Darío “Arriero” Herrera faces setbacks: midfielder Alejandro García picked up a muscle injury prior to the Pereira derby, while Déinner Quiñones was forced off early in the recent league win over Envigado.

The traveling party of 35 arrived in Quito on Tuesday aboard a charter flight from Pereira. Veteran striker Dayro Moreno leads the line, carrying eight goals in the competition and serving as the key figure in attack.

Independiente del Valle, a club with a strong record in continental tournaments, enter with a balanced squad under coach Javier Rabanal. Their expected lineup features goalkeeper Guido Villar, defender Richard Schunke and playmaker Junior Sornoza.

Herrera’s Once Caldas are expected to start James Aguirre in goal, with Juan David Cuesta, Jorge Cardona, Jéider Riquett and Luis Palacios at the back; Robert Mejía and Mateo García in midfield; Luis Sánchez, Michael Barrios and Mateo Zuleta supporting Dayro Moreno in attack.

A positive result in Quito would strengthen Once Caldas’ bid to return to the continental spotlight and keep alive hopes of another historic final.