On this day, 19 years ago, Messi made his debut in Barcelona

Football news Today, 13:16
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Nineteen years ago, on October 16, 2004, Lionel Messi made his debut for Barcelona in La Liga, as reported by X (formerly known as Twitter) Liga.

At the age of 17 years, 3 months, and 22 days, the Argentine made his La Liga debut in a match against Espanyol, becoming the youngest player to represent Barcelona in an official game at that time. During that season, he played a total of 77 minutes in nine matches.

He scored his first goal for the first team on May 1, 2005, against Albacete, with an assist from Ronaldinho. He was not yet eighteen at the time. This goal made him the youngest player in the team's history to score in official matches.

Throughout his tenure at Barcelona, Lionel Messi played 520 matches, scoring 474 goals, providing 192 assists, and winning ten titles.

