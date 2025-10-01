RU RU ES ES FR FR
On the warpath. Israel enters into conflict with Reebok

The renowned global brand faces criticism from Israeli officials.
Football news Today, 06:43
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The company was forced to make concessions.

Details: According to Al Jazeera English, Reebok demanded that the Israel Football Association remove the Reebok emblem from the match kits and equipment of all age-group teams due to the ongoing military actions in Gaza.

The Israel Football Association responded that they would remove the logo without issue, but also accused Reebok of bias and of exploiting the current wave of boycotts:

"We are confident that new sponsors will soon realize that it is a privilege to stand shoulder to shoulder with the national team in these times."

The Israel Football Association also promised to take legal action against Reebok for false information and breach of contract.

Shortly after, a Reebok spokesperson issued a statement saying that the brand will not terminate its partnership with the Israel Football Association. On the contrary, Reebok stands for peace, and recent reports about demands to remove logos from the kits are nothing but misinformation.

“Reebok is proud of its role as a unifying factor for all cultures, both on and off the pitch. Reports from Israeli news agencies that Reebok demanded the IFA remove its logos from the national teams’ kits are simply not true,” a company representative told Reuters.

Reminder: Israel will not be suspended from UEFA tournaments. For now

