Olympics 2024. Basketball. Schedule and results on 2 August
Olympic Games News Today, 03:03Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Pool/Getty Images
Today, August 2, the final matches of the men's group stage in the Olympic basketball tournament will take place, along with ongoing 3x3 basketball competitions. Dailysports has prepared a complete schedule and results of these events. Note that the start times are given in Central European Time.
Basketball. Men. Group Stage
Group A
- 17:15 - Canada vs. Spain
- 21:00 - Australia vs. Greece
Group B
- 11:00 - Japan vs. Brazil
- 21:00 - France vs. Germany
Basketball 3x3. Men
- 10:05 - Lithuania vs. China
- 12:35 - Poland vs. Netherlands
- 13:35 - Netherlands vs. Lithuania
- 14:05 - France vs. Latvia
- 18:35 - France vs. USA
- 19:05 - Latvia vs. Serbia
- 22:05 - Serbia vs. Poland
- 22:35 - China vs. USA
Basketball 3x3. Women
- 09:00 - China vs. Germany
- 09:30 - Australia vs. Azerbaijan
- 12:30 - Australia vs. Spain
- 13:00 - USA vs. France
- 17:30 - Azerbaijan vs. China
- 18:00 - USA vs. Canada
- 21:00 - Canada vs. Spain
- 21:30 - France vs. Germany
Remember, you can view the full medal table of the Paris Games on Dailysports.
Popular news
Olympic Games News Yesterday, 17:23 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris Medal Table
Olympic Games News Yesterday, 16:46 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions
Olympic Games News 31 july 2024, 08:47 How much money will athletes from the different countries get paid for medals at the Olympics?
Olympic Games News 29 july 2024, 09:49 A battle of two legends. Djokovic beats Nadal at the 2024 Olympics
Olympic Games News 29 july 2024, 06:45 RANKING. 33 greatest Olympians of the XXI century according to Dailysports
Olympic Games News 28 july 2024, 15:05 Is this really a football score? The women's teams from Zambia and Australia delivered a wild match
Upcoming matchesAll
Morocco U23 - : - USA U23 Today, 09:00 Summer Olympics.Morocco U23USA U2309:00
-
-
Japan U23 - : - Spain U23 Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics.Japan U23Spain U2311:00
-
-
Egypt U23 - : - Paraguay U23 Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics.Egypt U23Paraguay U2313:00
-
-
France U23 - : - Argentina U23 Today, 15:00 Summer Olympics.France U23Argentina U2315:00
-
-
USA - : - Japan 03 aug 2024, 09:00 Summer Olympics Women.USAJapan09:00
-
-
Spain - : - Colombia 03 aug 2024, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.SpainColombia11:00
-
-
Carrarese - : - Catania 03 aug 2024, 12:00 Coppa Italia.CarrareseCatania12:00
-
-
Canada - : - Germany 03 aug 2024, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.CanadaGermany13:00
-
-
Torres - : - Mantova 03 aug 2024, 14:30 Coppa Italia.TorresMantova14:30
-
-
France - : - Brazil 03 aug 2024, 15:00 Summer Olympics Women.FranceBrazil15:00
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:07 Manchester United are preparing to sign two Bayern defenders at once Olympic Games News Today, 05:37 First gold for Switzerland + Olympic record. Performance by Chiara Leone Football news Today, 04:56 Barcelona are not giving up on the idea of transferring Nico Williams Olympic Games News Today, 04:29 The legendary Murray left a surprise message after the last match of his career Olympic Games News Today, 03:52 Historic moment. Greece won an Olympic medal in swimming for the first time since 1896 Football news Today, 03:30 The Chelsea midfielder is yet to agree to a transfer to the Spanish top club Olympic Games News Today, 03:03 Olympics 2024. Basketball. Schedule and results on 2 August Football news Today, 02:34 De Gea has a new option to continue his career in Serie A Football news Today, 01:38 Dani Olmo is one step away from a move to his childhood club Olympic Games News Today, 01:18 Olympic Games 2024 in Paris: in which disciplines will medals be awarded on August 2?
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Australia vs Greece prediction and betting tips - August 2, 2024 Tennis Today Iga Swiatek vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024 Football Today Morocco vs USA Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024 Football Today Japan vs Spain Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024 Basketball Today Canada vs Spain prediction and betting tips - August 2, 2024 Football Today Liberec vs Slavia Prague prediction and betting tips - August 2, 2024 Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024 Football Today Munich 1860 vs Saarbrücken Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024 Football Today Egypt vs Paraguay Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024 Football Today Sparta Prague vs Dukla Prague Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024