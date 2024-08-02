Olympics 2024. Basketball. Schedule and results on 2 August

Today, August 2, the final matches of the men's group stage in the Olympic basketball tournament will take place, along with ongoing 3x3 basketball competitions. Dailysports has prepared a complete schedule and results of these events. Note that the start times are given in Central European Time.

Basketball. Men. Group Stage

Group A

17:15 - Canada vs. Spain

21:00 - Australia vs. Greece

Standings provided by Sofascore

Group B

11:00 - Japan vs. Brazil

21:00 - France vs. Germany

Standings provided by Sofascore

Basketball 3x3. Men

10:05 - Lithuania vs. China

12:35 - Poland vs. Netherlands

13:35 - Netherlands vs. Lithuania

14:05 - France vs. Latvia

18:35 - France vs. USA

19:05 - Latvia vs. Serbia

22:05 - Serbia vs. Poland

22:35 - China vs. USA

Standings provided by Sofascore

Basketball 3x3. Women

09:00 - China vs. Germany

09:30 - Australia vs. Azerbaijan

12:30 - Australia vs. Spain

13:00 - USA vs. France

17:30 - Azerbaijan vs. China

18:00 - USA vs. Canada

21:00 - Canada vs. Spain

21:30 - France vs. Germany

Standings provided by Sofascore

Remember, you can view the full medal table of the Paris Games on Dailysports.