Olympic organizers have postponed the triathlon competition. What's the reason?

Today marks the fourth day of competition at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, starting with a scandal.

Early this morning, at 10:45 local time, the men's triathlon was scheduled to take place. However, the organizers of the Olympics were forced to postpone the event to tomorrow, July 31.

The reason for the postponement is the unsatisfactory condition of the water in the Seine River. Despite France spending around one and a half billion euros on cleaning the Seine, heavy rains during the first two days of the Olympics caused the water to become polluted again.

"Despite the improvement in water quality over the past few hours, the levels at certain parts of the course still exceed acceptable limits," stated the official announcement.

This means that both the men's and women's triathlon competitions will be held tomorrow.

The triathlon events include swimming, running, and cycling.

