Olympic Games 2024 in Paris: in which disciplines will medals be awarded on August 2?

On the seventh day of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, 26 sets of medals will be contested on Friday, August 2.

The Dailysports team has prepared a schedule of the events where medals will be awarded on this day. Please note that the start times are given in Central European Time.

Shooting

10:30 - 50m Rifle, 3 Positions, Final (Women)

Diving

12:00 - 3m Synchronized Springboard, Final (Men)

Rowing

11:42 - Coxless Pairs, Final (Men)

11:54 - Coxless Pairs, Final (Women)

12:06 - Lightweight Double Sculls, Final (Men)

12:18 - Lightweight Double Sculls, Final (Women)

Tennis

13:00 - Mixed Doubles, Bronze Medal Match

14:30 - Women's Singles, Bronze Medal Match

20:00 - Mixed Doubles, Final

Sailing

13:13 - Skiff, Medal Race (Women)

14:13 - Skiff, Medal Race (Men)

15:03 - Windsurfing (Women)

15:23 - Windsurfing (Men)

Trampoline Gymnastics

14:50 - Final (Women)

20:30 - Final (Men)

Equestrian

15:00 - Team Show Jumping, Final

Badminton

16:00 - Mixed Doubles

Archery

17:24 - Mixed Team, Bronze Medal Match

17:43 - Mixed Team, Final

Judo

17:00 - Over 78kg (Women)

17:00 - Over 100kg (Men)

Fencing

20:30 - Team Épée, Finals (Men)

Swimming

21:30 - 50m Freestyle, Final (Men)

21:36 - 200m Backstroke, Final (Women)

21:43 - 200m Individual Medley, Final (Men)

Athletics

22:20 - 10,000m Run (Men)

BMX Racing

22:35 - Final (Men)

22:50 - Final (Women)

