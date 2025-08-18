Oliva Reflects on Nacional’s Win and the Aftermath of the Derby

Christian Oliva was one of the key voices after Nacional’s 3-1 victory over Progreso at Gran Parque Central, in the third round of the Clausura. The midfielder, who scored one of the goals, stressed that the win carried special weight as it came right after the team’s painful loss in the derby against Peñarol: “Luckily we could win, it wasn’t an easy match with the team’s frame of mind, it was a tough week”.

Oliva admitted that the days following the 3-0 defeat at Campeón del Siglo were among the toughest of the season. The setback demanded a strong self-criticism within the squad, and the atmosphere was heavy in the locker room. He pointed out that at a club like Nacional “people will always talk”, and the loss triggered pressure both inside and outside the institution. Yet, he underlined that the group managed to bounce back, and the result against Progreso not only restored morale but also extended their lead in the annual standings.

The midfielder also responded to the debate sparked by some board members who had publicly criticized the team’s performances and tactical approaches. He was cautious in his reply, noting that players should only talk about football and avoid getting involved in off-field matters. In that regard, coach Pablo Peirano was recently backed by the board, despite criticism.

In closing, Oliva acknowledged how painful the derby had been and how strongly the team reflected on it during the week. He insisted that the victory was a statement of intent, proving that Nacional remains focused and determined in the race for silverware, despite the scars left by their heaviest defeat of the campaign.