Nacional Stand by Coach Peirano After Heavy Derby Defeat

Nacional’s 3-0 loss to Peñarol at the Campeón del Siglo Stadium has sparked turmoil within the club, but head coach Pablo Peirano has been confirmed in his role despite calls for his dismissal from some board members. The decision came after a tense meeting in which president Ricardo Vairo and vice president Flavio Perchman led the push to keep him, while opposition voices argued for a change.

Peirano, who attended the meeting alongside general manager Sebastián Eguren, stated he felt strong enough to continue. Vairo, Perchman and treasurer Federico Britos also met with team leaders Sebastián Coates, Mauricio Pereyra and Luis Mejía to address the situation. The president described the discussion as involving “a lot of self-criticism from all sides.”

Captain Coates took to social media to apologize to supporters, accepting responsibility and admitting he feels “in debt” to the fans. He recalled that the team had also lost a derby final just a month ago in the Torneo Intermedio, and vowed that the squad must give more to finish the year celebrating.

The derby defeat leaves Nacional under pressure to bounce back quickly in the Clausura, with the title race still open but an increasingly restless fan base watching closely.