Officially: Klopp's assistant takes over at Austrian giants

One of Austria's most illustrious clubs, Red Bull Salzburg, has appointed Jurgen Klopp's assistant, Pep Lijnders, as their head coach.

As announced on the club's official channels, the coach has inked a three-year deal and will commence his duties from the next season. Recent reports indicated that the "Bulls" displayed greater persistence in securing Pep Lijnders compared to Besiktas, who also expressed interest. Additionally, Ajax had intentions to integrate Lijnders into their coaching setup.

Welcome to Salzburg, Pepijn Lijnders. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/nDp3vyUqAK — FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) May 15, 2024

The coaching shift comes against the backdrop of Red Bull Salzburg nearing their first season without an Austrian championship title in 11 years, with Sturm Graz posing a threat.

In April, the club bid farewell to Gerhard Struber, and the interim coach of the "bulls," Onur Cinel, will return to the club's partner team, Liefering, after the season concludes.