Official: Shuto Machino joins Borussia Mönchengladbach

Borussia Mönchengladbach has officially unveiled its new signing: Shuto Machino, the Japanese striker who arrives from Holstein Kiel.



Details: Borussia has signed forward Shuto Machino from Holstein Kiel ahead of the 2025/26 season. The player has inked a deal running until June 2029. The transfer fee paid by Borussia is €8 million.

Last season, the Japanese forward netted 11 goals in 32 league matches. In total, he scored 17 goals and provided 9 assists in 67 appearances for Holstein Kiel, helping the club secure promotion to the Bundesliga last season.



Machino himself commented on the transfer:

I really wanted to join Borussia, so I’m delighted that this move has happened. Now I want to do everything I can to help the team as quickly as possible.

