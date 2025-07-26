RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Official: Shuto Machino joins Borussia Mönchengladbach

Official: Shuto Machino joins Borussia Mönchengladbach

The 25-year-old Japanese forward signs a four-year contract
Football news Today, 08:36
Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
www.borussia.com

Borussia Mönchengladbach has officially unveiled its new signing: Shuto Machino, the Japanese striker who arrives from Holstein Kiel.

Details: Borussia has signed forward Shuto Machino from Holstein Kiel ahead of the 2025/26 season. The player has inked a deal running until June 2029. The transfer fee paid by Borussia is €8 million.

Last season, the Japanese forward netted 11 goals in 32 league matches. In total, he scored 17 goals and provided 9 assists in 67 appearances for Holstein Kiel, helping the club secure promotion to the Bundesliga last season.

Machino himself commented on the transfer:

I really wanted to join Borussia, so I’m delighted that this move has happened. Now I want to do everything I can to help the team as quickly as possible.

See also: Thomas Müller is heading to MLS! Which club will sign the German legend?

Related teams and leagues
Borussia Moenchengladbach Borussia Moenchengladbach Schedule Borussia Moenchengladbach News Borussia Moenchengladbach Transfers
Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Aldosivi - : - Newell's Old Boys Today, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Aldosivi
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
13:30
Rosario Central - : - San Martin San Juan Today, 15:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Rosario Central
-
San Martin San Juan
-
15:45
Club Atletico Platense - : - Argentinos Juniors Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Club Atletico Platense
-
Argentinos Juniors
-
18:00
Velez Sarsfield - : - Instituto Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Velez Sarsfield
-
Instituto
-
18:00
Inter Miami CF - : - FC Cincinnati Today, 19:15 MLS USA
Inter Miami CF
-
FC Cincinnati
-
19:15
Philadelphia Union - : - Colorado Rapids Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Philadelphia Union
-
Colorado Rapids
-
19:30
DC United - : - Austin FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
DC United
-
Austin FC
-
19:30
Charlotte FC - : - Toronto FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Charlotte FC
-
Toronto FC
-
19:30
Atlanta United - : - Seattle Sounders FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Atlanta United
-
Seattle Sounders FC
-
19:30
Racing Club - : - Estudiantes Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Racing Club
-
Estudiantes
-
20:15
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:36 Official: Shuto Machino joins Borussia Mönchengladbach Cricket News Today, 07:58 Asia Cup 2025 cricket schedule: Release date confirmed Football news Today, 07:35 Thomas Müller is heading to MLS! Which club will sign the German legend? Football news Today, 06:53 New signings? Nasreddine Nabi opens up about Kaizer Chiefs transfers Football news Today, 06:21 "I hope he stays," – Eddie Howe comments on Alexander Isak transfer Football news Today, 05:50 New offer for Tino Livramento! Manchester City ready to splash the cash Football news Today, 04:54 Leeds United hunting for Brazilian talent! Igor Paixão close to a move to England Football news Today, 02:35 Official: Rodrigo De Paul joins Inter Miami Football news Today, 02:02 Time to return home! João Félix is close to a move to Benfica Football news Today, 01:40 Barcelona president Joan Laporta: "There will be no new signings!"
Sport Predictions
Football Today Schalke vs Sevilla prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Football Today PSV Eindhoven vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 26, 2025 Football Today Cadiz vs Granada prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 26, 2025 Volleyball Today Brazil vs Japan: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 26, 2025 Football Today Marseille vs Girona: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match on July 26, 2025 Football Today Nottingham Forest vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 26 July 2025 Football Today Benfica vs Fenerbahce prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Football Today Morocco vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 26, 2025 Football Today Everton vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 26, 2025 Football Today Inter Miami vs Cincinnati prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 27, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores