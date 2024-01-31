Breaking: Napoli extends winger's contract despite interest from Saudi clubs

Napoli has officially announced the contract extension with their winger Matteo Politano. The press service of the Neapolitan club stated that the new agreement will be valid until the summer of 2027.

Earlier, Nicolo Schira reported that under the new contract, the 30-year-old player would earn 3.4 million euros per year.

Politano also turned down an offer from Saudi club Al-Shabab, which proposed a yearly salary of 9 million euros for three years.

In the current season, Matteo has played 29 matches for Napoli, scoring seven goals and providing five assists. Transfermarkt values him at 15 million euros.

He joined Napoli in January 2020 from Inter Milan. Politano spent a year and a half on loan before Napoli permanently acquired his contract for 21 million euros in the summer of 2021.