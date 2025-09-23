RU RU ES ES FR FR
Official: Napoli extend contract with key winger Politano

The Neapolitan stays for another three years
Football news Today, 11:30
Steven Perez
The Italian champions have announced on their official website that they have extended the contract of one of their main players—Matteo Politano.

Details: The new agreement between the Neapolitan club and the winger runs until June 30, 2028.

Politano joined Napoli in 2020 on loan from Inter, and in 2021 the two sides signed a permanent deal.

For Napoli, Politano has played 238 matches, scoring 34 goals and providing 35 assists.

Recall: Napoli were interested in signing Joshua Zirkzee, but Manchester United rejected all offers for the player.

