OFFICIAL. Monaco circuit to remain in Formula 1 for another ten years

The legendary track stays on.

The Monaco circuit is truly iconic in Formula 1, and organisers have no intention of losing it or removing it from the calendar.

Details: As announced on Formula 1’s social media, the circuit will remain on the calendar for another ten years. The previous agreement was set to run until 2031, but it has now been extended by four more years. This means the Monaco Grand Prix will feature through to 2035.

Formula 1 has today announced an extension of the Monaco Grand Prix until 2035, inclusive, building on the existing agreement with the Automobile Club of Monaco that runs through the 2031 season.



Read more: https://t.co/HGdaVlDsna pic.twitter.com/saLRM9bQwC — F1 Media (@F1Media) September 5, 2025

