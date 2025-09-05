Fernando Alonso stars in a photoshoot with the Aston Martin Valhalla, a car he helped develop

An outstanding tandem

Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso took part in a photoshoot with the Aston Martin Valhalla, which was unveiled in December last year. The images were posted on the official Aston Martin team Instagram page.

The photos feature Alonso posing alongside the car, as well as various shots of the Valhalla from different angles. “The art meets the artist. Valhalla and its principal development driver, @fernandoalo_oficial,” read the caption under the post.

It’s worth noting that Alonso also took the car for a spin around the Monza circuit ahead of the Italian Grand Prix in that city. Earlier, he had driven it in May 2025, before the Monaco Grand Prix.

Additionally, the supercar was developed using Formula 1 technology, with both Alonso and his teammate Lance Stroll involved in its creation. Aston Martin is set to produce just 999 units of the Valhalla.