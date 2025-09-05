Franco Colapinto takes a spin around Monza track where he made his Formula 1 debut a year ago

Answered a few questions

Alpine team star Franco Colapinto returns to the circuit where he made his Formula 1 debut just a year ago. The Argentine driver shared a video on his Instagram page, capturing his lap around the track ahead of the upcoming race weekend.

In the video, Colapinto is behind the wheel, driving around the circuit while answering questions from a journalist sitting beside him. The caption reads, “That was one chaotic lap 😅 Looking back at @FranColapinto’s debut in Monza, to how to make a carbonara. This one had it all.”

During the drive, Franco revealed his carbonara recipe, talked about his impressions of the Monza circuit, and shared memories from his debut. He also admitted that he is thrilled to have achieved his lifelong dream—becoming a racing driver and competing in Formula 1.

As a reminder, last year Colapinto raced for Williams and made his debut at Monza with them, finishing in 12th place. Now the Argentine is driving for Alpine and has yet to score any points this season.