OFFICIAL. Girona sign Spain national team midfielder

As expected, Girona quickly found a replacement for one of their leaders, Savio, who transferred to Manchester City this summer.

Today, Girona officially announced the signing of winger Bryan Gil from Tottenham. Girona has taken Gil on loan until the end of the season with a purchase option of 15 million euros, which is not obligatory.

It is known that before moving to Girona, Gil extended his contract with Tottenham.

Bryan Gil joined Tottenham in the summer of 2021 from Sevilla for 25 million euros but failed to establish himself at the English club. During his time there, he played 43 matches and made 2 assists. Previously, Tottenham had already loaned Gil to his native Sevilla and Valencia. Gil has also earned 4 caps for the Spanish national team.

Last season, the 23-year-old Spaniard appeared in only 11 matches in the English Premier League.

It is worth noting that Girona sensationally finished 3rd in La Liga and will debut in the UEFA Champions League in the upcoming season.